Insider Selling: SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) Director Sells 1,094 Shares of Stock

SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Free Report) Director Katherine Schuelke sold 1,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total value of $138,051.86. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,227,001.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

SiTime Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ SITM traded up $1.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $121.69. 7,367 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 209,855. SiTime Co. has a 12-month low of $72.39 and a 12-month high of $141.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $95.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.92.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SITM. FMR LLC raised its position in SiTime by 7.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,054,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,020,000 after purchasing an additional 212,615 shares during the period. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in SiTime during the third quarter worth about $18,709,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of SiTime by 220.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 198,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,655,000 after acquiring an additional 136,367 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of SiTime in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,662,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SiTime by 125.1% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 155,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,038,000 after acquiring an additional 86,675 shares during the last quarter. 84.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of SiTime from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.00.

SiTime Company Profile

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, Singapore, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. It serves various markets, including communications, datacenter, enterprise, automotive, industrial, internet of things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

