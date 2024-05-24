InterOcean Capital Group LLC Purchases New Stake in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

InterOcean Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,795 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in WEX by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 181,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,155,000 after purchasing an additional 5,494 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in WEX by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 85,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,017,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in WEX by 131.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 516 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in WEX by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,742 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in WEX in the 3rd quarter worth $22,115,000. 97.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get WEX alerts:

Insider Transactions at WEX

In other news, CAO Jennifer Kimball sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.55, for a total value of $253,860.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $403,848.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other WEX news, CAO Jennifer Kimball sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.55, for a total transaction of $253,860.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $403,848.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jagtar Narula sold 309 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.24, for a total transaction of $72,071.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,289,350.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,865 shares of company stock worth $1,262,019 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on WEX. TheStreet upgraded shares of WEX from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of WEX from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of WEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of WEX from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of WEX from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $240.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on WEX

WEX Stock Performance

WEX traded down $1.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $187.27. 16,178 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 312,519. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a PE ratio of 30.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $223.16 and its 200 day moving average is $206.90. WEX Inc. has a 52 week low of $161.95 and a 52 week high of $244.04.

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.15. WEX had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 30.92%. The business had revenue of $652.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.52 million. On average, research analysts expect that WEX Inc. will post 13.98 EPS for the current year.

About WEX

(Free Report)

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Mobility segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services; and provides account activation and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and offerings.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.