EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 417 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 31.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 417 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 73.0% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 64 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Activest Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1,200.0% in the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 65 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the third quarter worth about $35,000. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.35, for a total transaction of $2,827,726.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 4,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.39, for a total value of $1,747,116.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.35, for a total value of $2,827,726.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,874 shares of company stock worth $7,249,946. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $467.00 to $487.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $475.00 to $518.00 in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $508.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $380.00 to $377.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $485.40.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock traded down $1.00 on Friday, hitting $466.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,078,784. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.30. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $393.77 and a 1 year high of $479.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $457.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $447.25. The company has a market capitalization of $111.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.46.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $6.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.53. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 85.96% and a net margin of 9.73%. The firm had revenue of $17.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.43 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $3.15 dividend. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 46.10%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Further Reading

