EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 90 Shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,568 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 90 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WCN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Waste Connections in the 4th quarter worth $592,392,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its position in Waste Connections by 114.2% in the 4th quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 9,205 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 4,907 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Waste Connections by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 220,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,895,000 after purchasing an additional 74,995 shares during the last quarter. Sycomore Asset Management grew its position in Waste Connections by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 37,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,646,000 after purchasing an additional 11,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Waste Connections by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 214,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,787,000 after purchasing an additional 10,179 shares during the last quarter. 86.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waste Connections Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE WCN traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $164.87. 50,391 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 882,671. The firm has a market cap of $42.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $167.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Waste Connections, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.12 and a fifty-two week high of $173.02.

Waste Connections Dividend Announcement

Waste Connections ( NYSE:WCN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were issued a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.01%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Michael W. Harlan sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.59, for a total value of $251,385.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,341,390.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Waste Connections news, Director Michael W. Harlan sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.59, for a total transaction of $251,385.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,341,390.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert Nielsen III sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.00, for a total transaction of $332,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,321 shares in the company, valued at $1,049,286. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WCN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $153.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group lowered shares of Waste Connections from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $170.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $196.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $189.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Waste Connections has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.94.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

