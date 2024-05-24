EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 5,602 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 885.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,235 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,602 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,062,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,665,677,000 after buying an additional 8,644,054 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,994,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,847,000 after buying an additional 1,472,435 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,766,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,796,000 after buying an additional 261,426 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,739,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,396,000 after buying an additional 90,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,303,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,440,000 after buying an additional 550,508 shares during the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Xcel Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ XEL traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.85. The company had a trading volume of 224,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,059,083. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.86. Xcel Energy Inc. has a one year low of $46.79 and a one year high of $65.62. The firm has a market cap of $29.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.52.

Xcel Energy Cuts Dividend

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.08. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 13.36%. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.5475 dividend. This represents a $2.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Xcel Energy from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. TheStreet downgraded Xcel Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Xcel Energy from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on Xcel Energy from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.83.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

