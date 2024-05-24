Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Sells 13,349 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lowered its position in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 43.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,349 shares during the period. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Welltower were worth $1,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Welltower by 2.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,757,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,615,662,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156,673 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower during the fourth quarter worth $2,453,039,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,012,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,173,337,000 after purchasing an additional 87,106 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 22.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,486,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $695,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581,084 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,986,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $720,141,000 after purchasing an additional 99,314 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WELL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Welltower from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Welltower in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Welltower in a research note on Monday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Welltower from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Welltower has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.93.

Welltower Stock Performance

NYSE:WELL traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $100.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,470,570. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $94.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.07. Welltower Inc. has a one year low of $72.47 and a one year high of $102.66.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.72). The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 1.77%. Welltower’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. Research analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Welltower Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is 301.23%.

Welltower Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

