Aigen Investment Management LP Sells 6,675 Shares of SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN)

Aigen Investment Management LP cut its holdings in SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Free Report) by 23.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,675 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in SpartanNash were worth $490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. AJOVista LLC bought a new position in shares of SpartanNash in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in SpartanNash by 78.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in SpartanNash by 132.9% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 4,490 shares in the last quarter. EMC Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 8,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in SpartanNash by 41.3% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 2,637 shares in the last quarter. 84.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director William R. Voss sold 16,439 shares of SpartanNash stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.84, for a total value of $326,149.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $302,520.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

SpartanNash Stock Down 0.9 %

SpartanNash Increases Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ SPTN opened at $20.55 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.75 and its 200 day moving average is $21.34. SpartanNash has a 52 week low of $18.57 and a 52 week high of $24.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $708.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 0.53.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.218 dividend. This is a boost from SpartanNash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. SpartanNash’s payout ratio is presently 58.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SPTN has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of SpartanNash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 19th. TheStreet upgraded SpartanNash from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th.

SpartanNash Profile

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products in the United States of America. It operates through Wholesale and Retail segments. The Wholesale segment offers grocery products and perishable food products, including dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmaceutical products to independent retailers, national accounts, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

Further Reading

