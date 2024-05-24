Aigen Investment Management LP Takes Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 2,639 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Bard Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 30,710 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,023,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 33,152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,422,000 after acquiring an additional 6,658 shares during the period. Columbia Asset Management increased its position in International Business Machines by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 43,083 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,046,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at about $897,000. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.29.

International Business Machines Trading Up 0.5 %

IBM stock opened at $171.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $157.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.09. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $125.01 and a 12 month high of $199.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $179.53 and its 200 day moving average is $173.71.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $14.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.53 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 40.21%. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.91 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.66. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 75.65%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.