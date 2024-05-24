6,798 Shares in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) Purchased by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,798 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $447,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in shares of Independent Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Independent Bank by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 303,905 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Independent Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,784,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Independent Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,753,697 shares of the bank’s stock worth $115,415,000 after purchasing an additional 164,254 shares during the period. 83.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Independent Bank alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Donna L. Abelli sold 800 shares of Independent Bank stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.83, for a total transaction of $42,264.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,640 shares in the company, valued at $614,941.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on INDB shares. TheStreet cut Independent Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Independent Bank from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on INDB

Independent Bank Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INDB opened at $52.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.90 and a 200-day moving average of $55.45. Independent Bank Corp. has a 12 month low of $43.28 and a 12 month high of $68.75.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $167.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.80 million. Independent Bank had a net margin of 23.97% and a return on equity of 7.85%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Independent Bank Corp. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Independent Bank Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. This is an increase from Independent Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.02%.

Independent Bank Profile

(Free Report)

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses in the United States. The company provides interest checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as demand deposits and time certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.