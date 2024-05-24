6,798 Shares in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) Purchased by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,798 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $447,000.
Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in shares of Independent Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Independent Bank by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 303,905 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Independent Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,784,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Independent Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,753,697 shares of the bank’s stock worth $115,415,000 after purchasing an additional 164,254 shares during the period. 83.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Director Donna L. Abelli sold 800 shares of Independent Bank stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.83, for a total transaction of $42,264.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,640 shares in the company, valued at $614,941.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Independent Bank Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:INDB opened at $52.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.90 and a 200-day moving average of $55.45. Independent Bank Corp. has a 12 month low of $43.28 and a 12 month high of $68.75.
Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $167.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.80 million. Independent Bank had a net margin of 23.97% and a return on equity of 7.85%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Independent Bank Corp. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Independent Bank Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. This is an increase from Independent Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.02%.
Independent Bank Profile
Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses in the United States. The company provides interest checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as demand deposits and time certificates of deposit.
