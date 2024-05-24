Franklin Resources Inc. Reduces Stock Position in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO)

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its position in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Free Report) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 533,611 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 54,304 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in M/I Homes were worth $73,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of M/I Homes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in M/I Homes in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. USA Financial Formulas grew its stake in M/I Homes by 578.1% in the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 217 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in M/I Homes by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 1,979.2% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 499 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. 95.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

M/I Homes Stock Performance

Shares of MHO stock opened at $123.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 6.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 2.16. M/I Homes, Inc. has a one year low of $69.28 and a one year high of $140.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $123.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.70.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

M/I Homes ( NYSE:MHO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $4.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.82. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. M/I Homes had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 20.26%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 18.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised M/I Homes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 price target (up previously from $116.00) on shares of M/I Homes in a report on Wednesday, April 24th.

Insider Buying and Selling at M/I Homes

In other news, insider Susan E. Krohne sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total value of $1,098,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $440,298. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Robert H. Schottenstein sold 19,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total value of $2,342,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,951 shares in the company, valued at $15,000,022. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Susan E. Krohne sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total transaction of $1,098,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $440,298. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,661 shares of company stock valued at $3,756,663. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

About M/I Homes

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and sale of single-family residential homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

