Aigen Investment Management LP Purchases Shares of 4,880 BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 4,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of BioNTech by 166.3% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 6,177 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in BioNTech by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 506,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,476,000 after acquiring an additional 22,566 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of BioNTech by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 82,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,672,000 after purchasing an additional 5,227 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 207.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 1,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its position in shares of BioNTech by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 4,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. 15.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BioNTech alerts:

BioNTech Stock Down 0.5 %

BioNTech stock opened at $98.47 on Friday. BioNTech SE has a fifty-two week low of $85.21 and a fifty-two week high of $125.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 11.16 and a current ratio of 11.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.91. The stock has a market cap of $23.41 billion, a PE ratio of 198.00 and a beta of 0.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BioNTech ( NASDAQ:BNTX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.64 by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. BioNTech had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 0.55%. Research analysts predict that BioNTech SE will post -1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of BioNTech from $113.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of BioNTech from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on BioNTech from $99.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on BioNTech from $123.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $113.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.70.

Get Our Latest Research Report on BioNTech

BioNTech Profile

(Free Report)

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV 16+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 to treat triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in Phase I clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BioNTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioNTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.