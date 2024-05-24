Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 13,414 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 26.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,414 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $97,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 471.4% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 40 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 6.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of AutoZone during the third quarter worth about $888,000. 92.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AZO shares. Wedbush cut their target price on AutoZone from $3,400.00 to $3,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of AutoZone from $3,420.00 to $3,250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of AutoZone from $3,300.00 to $3,250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,770.00 to $3,025.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on AutoZone from $3,100.00 to $3,024.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3,066.53.

AZO stock opened at $2,777.54 on Friday. AutoZone, Inc. has a one year low of $2,277.88 and a one year high of $3,256.37. The stock has a market cap of $48.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3,015.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,826.45.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $36.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $35.67 by $1.02. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.70% and a negative return on equity of 56.06%. AutoZone’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $34.12 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 152.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Eric S. Gould sold 2,100 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,200.00, for a total transaction of $6,720,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,912,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Eric S. Gould sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,200.00, for a total transaction of $6,720,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,912,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Richard Craig Smith sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,997.76, for a total transaction of $8,993,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,756,456.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,990 shares of company stock valued at $50,335,193. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

