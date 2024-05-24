Franklin Resources Inc. Grows Position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 15.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 224,694 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,508 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $91,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter valued at $535,000. STF Management LP grew its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. STF Management LP now owns 1,850 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,472,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 149,092 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $60,431,000 after purchasing an additional 11,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC raised its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 2,718 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. 77.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ODFL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $232.50 to $257.50 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $200.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $207.50 to $233.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $202.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $209.08.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John D. Kasarda sold 15,944 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.08, for a total transaction of $3,524,819.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,993,355.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Performance

NASDAQ ODFL opened at $171.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $206.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $204.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.07. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $147.90 and a fifty-two week high of $227.80.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 30.12% and a net margin of 21.19%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is 18.31%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Further Reading

