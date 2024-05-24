Franklin Resources Inc. Increases Stock Position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 515,262 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,436 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $76,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in Owens Corning by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,130 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,082 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Owens Corning by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 263 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC increased its holdings in Owens Corning by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 2,214 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Owens Corning by 53.0% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 254 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 88.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Monaco Nicolas Del sold 3,423 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.47, for a total value of $604,056.81. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,008,405.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Monaco Nicolas Del sold 3,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.47, for a total value of $604,056.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,008,405.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Paula Russell sold 3,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $609,930.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,419 shares in the company, valued at $3,307,878. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Owens Corning Price Performance

Shares of OC stock opened at $178.12 on Friday. Owens Corning has a fifty-two week low of $105.56 and a fifty-two week high of $181.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.34.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. Owens Corning had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 26.52%. Owens Corning’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 15.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Loop Capital raised their price target on Owens Corning from $167.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $115.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Barclays lowered Owens Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on Owens Corning from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Owens Corning presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $172.07.

Owens Corning Profile

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

