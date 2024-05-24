Franklin Resources Inc. Buys 72,325 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 602,100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,325 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $76,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Halpern Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 968.4% during the fourth quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 203 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in General Electric during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. CGC Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 90.2% in the 4th quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 232 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 243 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on GE. Vertical Research initiated coverage on General Electric in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of General Electric from $190.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of General Electric from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of General Electric from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of General Electric from $148.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.00.

General Electric Stock Performance

NYSE:GE opened at $166.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.17. General Electric has a 52-week low of $79.76 and a 52-week high of $170.80. The firm has a market cap of $182.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.18, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $162.39 and its 200 day moving average is $143.21.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $16.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.25 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 5.05%. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. Research analysts predict that General Electric will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

General Electric Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 12th. This is a positive change from General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. General Electric’s payout ratio is 36.72%.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

Further Reading

