Aigen Investment Management LP Decreases Stock Position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Aigen Investment Management LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) by 44.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,442 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 20,351 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Barrick Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 41.1% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,919 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares during the period. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Barrick Gold during the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Barrick Gold in the third quarter valued at about $75,000. Institutional investors own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Barrick Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Monday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on Barrick Gold from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.60.

Barrick Gold Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of GOLD stock opened at $17.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $30.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.66, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Barrick Gold Corp has a 52 week low of $13.76 and a 52 week high of $18.95.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The gold and copper producer reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 12.58%. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Barrick Gold Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This is an increase from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.78%.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

