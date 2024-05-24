Emeren Group (NYSE:SOL) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Emeren Group (NYSE:SOL – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.430-0.430 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.370. The company issued revenue guidance of $150.0 million-$160.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $147.6 million. Emeren Group also updated its Q2 2024 guidance to EPS.

Emeren Group stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.90. 297,865 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 486,401. Emeren Group has a twelve month low of $1.54 and a twelve month high of $4.28. The company has a market cap of $114.42 million, a P/E ratio of -11.58 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.17.

Emeren Group (NYSE:SOL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.06). Emeren Group had a negative net margin of 8.91% and a positive return on equity of 0.26%. The company had revenue of $44.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.22 million. Equities analysts expect that Emeren Group will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Emeren Group to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Emeren Group in a research report on Friday. Finally, Northland Securities downgraded shares of Emeren Group from a market perform rating to an under perform rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Emeren Group presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.80.

Emeren Group Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects. It owns and operates 3 gigawatt pipeline of projects and independent power producer assets. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells project rights. In addition, it engages in engineering design; procurement of solar modules; balance-of-system components and other components; and construction contracting and management services.

