Emeren Group (NYSE:SOL) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Emeren Group (NYSE:SOL – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.430-0.430 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.370. The company issued revenue guidance of $150.0 million-$160.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $147.6 million. Emeren Group also updated its Q2 2024 guidance to EPS.
Emeren Group stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.90. 297,865 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 486,401. Emeren Group has a twelve month low of $1.54 and a twelve month high of $4.28. The company has a market cap of $114.42 million, a P/E ratio of -11.58 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.17.
Emeren Group (NYSE:SOL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.06). Emeren Group had a negative net margin of 8.91% and a positive return on equity of 0.26%. The company had revenue of $44.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.22 million. Equities analysts expect that Emeren Group will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Emeren Group Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects. It owns and operates 3 gigawatt pipeline of projects and independent power producer assets. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells project rights. In addition, it engages in engineering design; procurement of solar modules; balance-of-system components and other components; and construction contracting and management services.
