Insider Buying: Sacks Parente Golf, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPGC) Director Acquires 33,685 Shares of Stock

Sacks Parente Golf, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPGC – Get Free Report) Director Brett Widney Hoge acquired 33,685 shares of Sacks Parente Golf stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.50 per share, for a total transaction of $16,842.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 289,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,542.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Sacks Parente Golf Stock Performance

Sacks Parente Golf stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,177. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.52 and its 200 day moving average is $0.62. Sacks Parente Golf, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.36 and a 1-year high of $30.00.

Get Sacks Parente Golf alerts:

Sacks Parente Golf (NASDAQ:SPGC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.35 million during the quarter. Sacks Parente Golf had a negative net margin of 804.76% and a negative return on equity of 130.52%.

Sacks Parente Golf Company Profile

Sacks Parente Golf, Inc, a technology-forward golf company, manufactures and sells golf products. The company provides putting instruments, golf shafts, golf grips, and other golf-related products. It also offers online custom fitting programs. The company sells its products through e-commerce, distributors, wholesale customers, including pro-shops at golf courses and off-course retailers, sporting goods retailers, online retailers, third-party distributors, and through Club Champion Golf, as well as through mass merchants and corporate customers in the Americas, Asia, and Europe.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sacks Parente Golf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sacks Parente Golf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.