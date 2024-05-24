Insider Selling: Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY) Insider Sells 3,410 Shares of Stock

Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) insider Gregory Bowles sold 3,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.85, for a total value of $16,538.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $295,559. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Joby Aviation Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:JOBY traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.84. 491,393 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,814,216. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.04 and its 200-day moving average is $5.66. Joby Aviation, Inc. has a one year low of $4.50 and a one year high of $11.98.

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.05 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 97.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Joby Aviation, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Joby Aviation from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Joby Aviation

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its holdings in Joby Aviation by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Joby Aviation in the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Joby Aviation in the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Joby Aviation in the third quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Joby Aviation in the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000. 45.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Joby Aviation Company Profile

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.

