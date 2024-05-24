InterOcean Capital Group LLC Has $545,000 Position in Enpro Inc. (NYSE:NPO)

InterOcean Capital Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Enpro Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,476 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 480 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Enpro were worth $545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enpro by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 948,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $114,950,000 after acquiring an additional 169,848 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enpro by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 482,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,649,000 after acquiring an additional 159,984 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Enpro during the 4th quarter valued at $24,026,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enpro by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 441,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,125,000 after acquiring an additional 76,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Enpro by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 282,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,186,000 after acquiring an additional 56,757 shares in the last quarter. 98.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Enpro alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Robert Savage Mclean sold 6,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.32, for a total transaction of $1,013,248.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,585,105.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Der Graaf Kees Van sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.01, for a total value of $192,012.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert Savage Mclean sold 6,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.32, for a total transaction of $1,013,248.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,585,105.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Enpro Stock Performance

Enpro stock traded up $0.38 on Friday, reaching $146.97. 3,113 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,344. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Enpro Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.20 and a twelve month high of $170.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $155.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.62.

Enpro (NYSE:NPO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $257.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.00 million. Enpro had a negative net margin of 0.26% and a positive return on equity of 9.17%. The business’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Enpro Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enpro Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 5th. Enpro’s dividend payout ratio is currently -857.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Enpro from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st.

Get Our Latest Report on Enpro

Enpro Company Profile

(Free Report)

Enpro Inc design, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary, value-added products and solutions to safeguard critical environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Sealing Technologies and Advanced Surface Technologies. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; dynamic seals; compression packing; hydraulic components; expansion joints; and wall penetration products for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, nuclear energy, hydrogen, natural gas, food and biopharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, commercial vehicle, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enpro Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enpro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enpro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.