InterOcean Capital Group LLC Decreases Stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

InterOcean Capital Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Avion Wealth boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 78.1% in the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 142.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Colgate-Palmolive

In other news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 3,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.47, for a total transaction of $326,864.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $297,328.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Sally Massey sold 12,226 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.06, for a total value of $1,149,977.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,309,691.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 3,497 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.47, for a total value of $326,864.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $297,328.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

CL stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $93.56. 258,531 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,549,714. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.24. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $67.62 and a one year high of $95.59. The company has a market cap of $76.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.21.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 485.40% and a net margin of 13.22%. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 19th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. This is a boost from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.35.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

