Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Shares Sold by InterOcean Capital Group LLC

InterOcean Capital Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,077 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 214 shares during the quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Smithfield Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 727 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Verisk Analytics by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 221 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its position in Verisk Analytics by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance lifted its position in Verisk Analytics by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,147 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Verisk Analytics by 48.5% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 150 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 90.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VRSK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $238.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.31.

Verisk Analytics Price Performance

Shares of VRSK stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $249.54. 78,908 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 866,926. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.94, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $234.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $237.78. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $215.17 and a 12 month high of $254.14. The company has a market cap of $35.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.50, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.79.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.11. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 28.45% and a return on equity of 268.19%. The business had revenue of $704.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Saturday, June 15th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is currently 29.10%.

Verisk Analytics declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 21st that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to purchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total value of $376,057.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,066,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO David J. Grover sold 6,481 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.06, for a total value of $1,510,461.86. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,829,348.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,511 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total transaction of $376,057.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,500 shares in the company, valued at $13,066,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,304 shares of company stock worth $2,648,390 in the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Verisk Analytics Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments.

