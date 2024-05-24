Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Shares Bought by InterOcean Capital Group LLC

InterOcean Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Sempra were worth $417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sempra by 72.1% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 2,808 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Sempra by 92.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 149,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,182,000 after acquiring an additional 71,909 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC boosted its stake in Sempra by 110.3% in the third quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 4,140 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 2,171 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Sempra by 98.5% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 191,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,033,000 after purchasing an additional 95,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Sempra by 103.1% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 638,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,479,000 after purchasing an additional 324,391 shares during the period. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sempra alerts:

Sempra Stock Performance

NYSE SRE traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $75.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 347,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,011,093. Sempra has a 52 week low of $63.75 and a 52 week high of $78.83. The firm has a market cap of $47.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $72.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Sempra Dividend Announcement

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. Sempra had a net margin of 20.99% and a return on equity of 8.95%. Sempra’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Sempra will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. Sempra’s payout ratio is 54.93%.

Insider Transactions at Sempra

In related news, VP Trevor I. Mihalik sold 57,571 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total transaction of $4,063,936.89. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $770,983.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Trevor I. Mihalik sold 57,571 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total transaction of $4,063,936.89. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $770,983.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard J. Mark acquired 1,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $77.97 per share, with a total value of $150,092.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,420 shares in the company, valued at $422,597.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 122,432 shares of company stock valued at $8,668,035. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SRE. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Sempra from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sempra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Sempra from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Sempra in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Sempra from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.86.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Sempra

Sempra Profile

(Free Report)

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.