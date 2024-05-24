Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Sold by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. lowered its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 76,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,882 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $5,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,390,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $89,561,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,272,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,645,000 after purchasing an additional 503,970 shares during the period. DDD Partners LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 12,161.9% during the 4th quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 488,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,163,000 after purchasing an additional 484,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,874,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,545,000 after buying an additional 476,951 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $78.01 on Friday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $66.67 and a 52 week high of $80.82. The stock has a market cap of $54.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.56 and a 200-day moving average of $76.41.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.