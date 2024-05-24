Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Sold by CreativeOne Wealth LLC

CreativeOne Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 62.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,163 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 26,462 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EPD. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Community Bank N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 68.3% in the 4th quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 1,848 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. 26.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $28.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.06, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.02. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $25.19 and a 1 year high of $29.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.83 and a 200-day moving average of $27.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.73% and a net margin of 10.76%. The firm had revenue of $14.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th were paid a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.78%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EPD. StockNews.com lowered shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.69.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

