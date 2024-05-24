3,518 Shares in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Acquired by CreativeOne Wealth LLC

CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,518 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Voss Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Toll Brothers during the 4th quarter valued at $8,223,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 834,899 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $85,819,000 after buying an additional 243,553 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 87.8% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 36,337 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,687,000 after buying an additional 16,993 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in Toll Brothers by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 510,961 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,522,000 after buying an additional 54,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Toll Brothers by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 13,429 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $993,000 after acquiring an additional 2,386 shares during the last quarter. 91.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective (up from $135.00) on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their target price on Toll Brothers from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Toll Brothers from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Toll Brothers has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.07.

Shares of TOL stock opened at $119.59 on Friday. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.40 and a 12 month high of $135.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.64. The firm has a market cap of $12.46 billion, a PE ratio of 8.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The construction company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by ($0.75). The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 20.91%. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.85 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th. This is a positive change from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is presently 6.28%.

In other news, Director Stephen F. East sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.32, for a total transaction of $178,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,120,295.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Toll Brothers news, Director Carl B. Marbach sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.02, for a total transaction of $1,180,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,020,823.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen F. East sold 1,500 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.32, for a total transaction of $178,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,120,295.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 66,500 shares of company stock worth $7,881,930. Company insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

