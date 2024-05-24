CreativeOne Wealth LLC Increases Position in Kellanova (NYSE:K)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its stake in Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 75.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,755 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,325 shares during the quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Kellanova were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in K. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Kellanova by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 11,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Kellanova by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 12,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kellanova by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Investment Group boosted its position in shares of Kellanova by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Investment Group now owns 18,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Kellanova by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. 83.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Kellanova

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.90, for a total transaction of $4,115,620.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,309,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,767,148,110.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Nicolas Amaya sold 9,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total value of $588,490.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,191 shares in the company, valued at $1,572,769.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.90, for a total value of $4,115,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 52,309,038 shares in the company, valued at $2,767,148,110.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 943,400 shares of company stock worth $54,183,354 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on K. StockNews.com cut Kellanova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Kellanova from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Kellanova from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Kellanova in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Kellanova from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kellanova presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.85.

Kellanova Price Performance

NYSE:K opened at $61.33 on Friday. Kellanova has a 12 month low of $47.63 and a 12 month high of $68.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $20.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.39.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.16. Kellanova had a return on equity of 37.07% and a net margin of 6.41%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. Kellanova’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Kellanova will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kellanova Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.90%.

Kellanova Company Profile

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

