Franklin Resources Inc. Has $91.92 Million Stock Holdings in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its position in shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Free Report) by 40.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,868,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,348,807 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Mattel were worth $91,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Mattel by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mattel by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 60,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of Mattel by 0.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 154,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,406,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Mattel by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mattel by 6.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 17,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MAT. Bank of America increased their target price on Mattel from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Mattel from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Mattel from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Mattel in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Mattel from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.78.

In other Mattel news, insider Steve Totzke sold 45,216 shares of Mattel stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total transaction of $854,582.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,925,947.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Mattel news, insider Steve Totzke sold 45,216 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total value of $854,582.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,925,947.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Zanatta Roberto Jacobo Isaias sold 21,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.83, for a total transaction of $407,763.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 106,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,997,599.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,533 shares of company stock worth $1,709,321 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAT opened at $17.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.86. Mattel, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.20 and a 1-year high of $22.64. The company has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.12, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.98.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.07. Mattel had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 24.32%. The company had revenue of $809.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $833.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.24) EPS. Mattel’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mattel, Inc, a toy and family entertainment company, designs, manufactures, and markets toys and consumer products in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as books, content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Disney Princess and Disney Frozen, Monster High, and Polly Pocket brands; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Hot Wheels Monster Trucks, Hot Wheels Mario Kart, Matchbox, and Cars brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other consumer products under the Fisher-Price, Little People and Imaginext, and Thomas & Friends, and Power wheels brands.

