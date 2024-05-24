Assetmark Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 32.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,894 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $4,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,338,708,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,255,490 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,576,332,000 after acquiring an additional 104,490 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 7.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,505,308 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,471,269,000 after acquiring an additional 693,443 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,675,261 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,074,920,000 after acquiring an additional 45,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in T-Mobile US by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,258,386 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $682,699,000 after purchasing an additional 23,800 shares in the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TMUS opened at $164.97 on Friday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.92 and a 52-week high of $168.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $162.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.89. The company has a market cap of $193.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.17. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The firm had revenue of $19.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is currently 35.37%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TMUS. Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on T-Mobile US from $204.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on T-Mobile US from $176.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.33.

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 189,670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total value of $31,306,930.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 674,692,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $111,364,823,443.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 189,670 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total transaction of $31,306,930.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 674,692,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $111,364,823,443.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.20, for a total value of $3,264,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 458,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,765,836.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,829,770 shares of company stock valued at $1,112,065,505. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

