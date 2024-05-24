2,414 Shares in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Acquired by CreativeOne Wealth LLC

CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,414 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1,305.5% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,917 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 5,496 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 129.6% in the 4th quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 144,050 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $21,168,000 after buying an additional 81,313 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 4th quarter valued at $695,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1,313.0% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 13,989 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after buying an additional 12,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 817,300 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $120,102,000 after buying an additional 34,942 shares in the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $145.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Loop Capital increased their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $150.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $126.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $226.00 to $224.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Tuesday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $210.45.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Performance

Shares of DKS stock opened at $186.63 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $205.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.05. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.98 and a 12 month high of $225.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 8.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.27 EPS for the current year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a $1.10 dividend. This is a positive change from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is currently 36.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Elizabeth H. Baran sold 2,175 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.78, for a total value of $482,371.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,450,890.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 40,167 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.95, for a total value of $8,995,399.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 280,136 shares in the company, valued at $62,736,457.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Elizabeth H. Baran sold 2,175 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.78, for a total value of $482,371.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,450,890.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 209,763 shares of company stock valued at $46,483,438 over the last ninety days. 32.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

See Also

