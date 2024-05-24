Joe Fortunato Sells 5,000 Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Stock

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) Director Joe Fortunato sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.48, for a total value of $392,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,156,771.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Joe Fortunato also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 4th, Joe Fortunato sold 13,000 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.71, for a total value of $828,230.00.

Sprouts Farmers Market Stock Performance

Shares of SFM opened at $80.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.21. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.12 and a 12 month high of $80.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Sprouts Farmers Market ( NASDAQ:SFM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.12. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 26.77% and a net margin of 4.25%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

SFM has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $56.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $48.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sprouts Farmers Market

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,715,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,966,000 after acquiring an additional 29,362 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 9.8% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,336,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,419,000 after purchasing an additional 297,067 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 411.4% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,538,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,610 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,478,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,135,000 after purchasing an additional 398,901 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,477,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,075,000 after purchasing an additional 17,565 shares in the last quarter.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

