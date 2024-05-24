Assetmark Inc. Buys 2,346 Shares of Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY)

Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 108,331 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,346 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Mobileye Global were worth $4,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Mobileye Global in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mobileye Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Mobileye Global by 90.0% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Mobileye Global by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Mobileye Global by 52.9% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. 13.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mobileye Global

In related news, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 1,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.17 per share, for a total transaction of $45,381.87. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 132,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,738,328.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 1,611 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.17 per share, with a total value of $45,381.87. Following the transaction, the director now owns 132,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,738,328.02. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.53 per share, for a total transaction of $55,060.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 131,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,609,045.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Mobileye Global Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of MBLY opened at $27.56 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.06 and its 200 day moving average is $32.43. Mobileye Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.49 and a 12-month high of $47.41.

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $239.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.60 million. Mobileye Global had a negative net margin of 8.92% and a positive return on equity of 1.76%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mobileye Global Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MBLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Mobileye Global from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Mobileye Global from $58.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Mobileye Global from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Mobileye Global from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Mobileye Global from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.39.

Mobileye Global Company Profile

Mobileye Global Inc develops and deploys advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobileye and Other segments. It offers Driver Assist comprising ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management.

Featured Articles

