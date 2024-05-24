Assetmark Inc. Has $4.68 Million Position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,127 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 3,712 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Shell were worth $4,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new position in shares of Shell during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Shell during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Shell by 84.4% in the fourth quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 413 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Shell by 217.7% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 413 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Shell in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Shell stock opened at $70.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Shell plc has a 12-month low of $55.78 and a 12-month high of $74.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $70.76 and a 200 day moving average of $66.57.

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.51. Shell had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The company had revenue of $74.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.03 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Shell plc will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.688 per share. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This is an increase from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.74%.

SHEL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Shell from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Shell from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Shell from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.50.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

