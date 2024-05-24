HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Stock Position Raised by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,480,655 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,583 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in HealthEquity were worth $98,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in HealthEquity by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,648,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,659,000 after purchasing an additional 907,743 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in HealthEquity by 58.2% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,807,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,831,000 after acquiring an additional 664,979 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of HealthEquity in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,482,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of HealthEquity by 164.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 484,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,359,000 after purchasing an additional 301,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of HealthEquity by 12.1% in the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,204,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,051,000 after purchasing an additional 238,116 shares in the last quarter. 99.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on HQY. KeyCorp boosted their target price on HealthEquity from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Bank of America raised their target price on HealthEquity from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. BTIG Research upped their price target on HealthEquity from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $86.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. They set a “mkt outperform” rating and a $101.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HealthEquity presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.17.

HealthEquity Price Performance

NASDAQ:HQY opened at $79.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.75, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $79.81 and a 200-day moving average of $75.33. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.09 and a 52 week high of $84.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a current ratio of 4.76.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.08. HealthEquity had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 6.91%. The firm had revenue of $262.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.56 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at HealthEquity

In other news, EVP Delano Ladd sold 2,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.59, for a total value of $211,265.22. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,917,904.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Delano Ladd sold 2,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.59, for a total value of $211,265.22. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,917,904.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Evelyn S. Dilsaver sold 32,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.29, for a total value of $2,576,925.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,547,032.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,823 shares of company stock valued at $5,482,975 in the last 90 days. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HealthEquity Company Profile

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

See Also

