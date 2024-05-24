Assetmark Inc. Purchases 46,826 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 95.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,728 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,826 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $4,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 4,142 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in Schlumberger by 0.6% in the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 34,414 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 12,196 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 3,586 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 6,819 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:SLB opened at $46.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $66.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.05 and a 200-day moving average of $50.87. Schlumberger Limited has a one year low of $42.73 and a one year high of $62.12.

Schlumberger Increases Dividend

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75. The firm had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 21.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 5th. This is an increase from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Schlumberger

In other news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total transaction of $304,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 242,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,816,212.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total value of $304,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 242,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,816,212.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Demosthenis Pafitis sold 63,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.26, for a total value of $3,044,964.70. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 33,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,612,897.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 157,428 shares of company stock valued at $7,613,612. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on SLB shares. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Schlumberger from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Schlumberger from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.72.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

