CreativeOne Wealth LLC Sells 400 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IEF. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 233.7% in the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. 81.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IEF opened at $92.76 on Friday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $88.86 and a 52-week high of $98.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $92.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.94. The firm has a market cap of $28.42 billion, a PE ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 0.05.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2709 per share. This represents a $3.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

