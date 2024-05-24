CreativeOne Wealth LLC Has $415,000 Stock Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC lowered its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 17.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,445 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,177 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EW. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Operose Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 247.0% during the third quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 635 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 292.6% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 636 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the third quarter worth $52,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the third quarter worth $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE:EW opened at $87.46 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.38. The firm has a market cap of $52.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.70, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 3.75. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52-week low of $60.57 and a 52-week high of $96.12.

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 22.86% and a net margin of 23.01%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.89, for a total value of $688,426.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,074 shares in the company, valued at $1,809,931.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.89, for a total value of $688,426.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,074 shares in the company, valued at $1,809,931.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael A. Mussallem sold 29,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.67, for a total value of $2,543,764.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $388,801.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 180,707 shares of company stock worth $16,034,814 over the last 90 days. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EW. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.31.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

