CreativeOne Wealth LLC Takes Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:PAPR)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:PAPR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 4.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. My Personal CFO LLC now owns 10,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 328,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,070,000 after purchasing an additional 14,916 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 33,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 6,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 7.7% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 398,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,208,000 after purchasing an additional 28,543 shares in the last quarter.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - April alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April Trading Down 0.3 %

PAPR stock opened at $33.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $965.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.89.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New (PAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:PAPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - April Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - April and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.