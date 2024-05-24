Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) Director Sells $529,100.00 in Stock

Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Free Report) Director John P. Schauerman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.91, for a total value of $529,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 192,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,173,587.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Primoris Services Stock Up 0.6 %

PRIM stock opened at $53.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.14 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Primoris Services Co. has a 1-year low of $26.29 and a 1-year high of $53.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.22.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The construction company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Primoris Services had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 2.45%. Primoris Services’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Primoris Services Co. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Primoris Services Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.06%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Primoris Services from $44.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Primoris Services from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Primoris Services from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Primoris Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Primoris Services

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Primoris Services by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,595,569 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $119,410,000 after acquiring an additional 109,481 shares during the period. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Primoris Services by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 2,124,148 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,523,000 after acquiring an additional 117,414 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Primoris Services by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,722,707 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,384,000 after acquiring an additional 18,872 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Primoris Services by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,005,360 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,388,000 after purchasing an additional 41,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Primoris Services by 1.4% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 599,941 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,636,000 after purchasing an additional 8,082 shares during the period. 91.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Primoris Services

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of specialty construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Utilities and Energy/Renewables segments. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems.

