Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) Director Sells $529,100.00 in Stock

Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Free Report) Director John P. Schauerman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.91, for a total value of $529,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 192,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,173,587.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Primoris Services Stock Up 0.6 %
PRIM stock opened at $53.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.14 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Primoris Services Co. has a 1-year low of $26.29 and a 1-year high of $53.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.22.
Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The construction company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Primoris Services had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 2.45%. Primoris Services’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Primoris Services Co. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Primoris Services Dividend Announcement
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Primoris Services from $44.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Primoris Services from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Primoris Services from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Primoris Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PRIM
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Primoris Services
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Primoris Services by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,595,569 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $119,410,000 after acquiring an additional 109,481 shares during the period. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Primoris Services by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 2,124,148 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,523,000 after acquiring an additional 117,414 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Primoris Services by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,722,707 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,384,000 after acquiring an additional 18,872 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Primoris Services by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,005,360 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,388,000 after purchasing an additional 41,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Primoris Services by 1.4% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 599,941 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,636,000 after purchasing an additional 8,082 shares during the period. 91.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Primoris Services
Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of specialty construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Utilities and Energy/Renewables segments. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Primoris Services
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- NASDAQ 100 vs. NASDAQ Composite: A Detailed Breakdown of NASDAQ
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- These 2 Retail Traders Favorites are Nearing Major Breakouts
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- Snowflake is Melting… Up, With a Double-Digit Upside Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Primoris Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primoris Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.