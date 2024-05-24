Quest Partners LLC Purchases New Position in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Tenet Healthcare by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 155,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,745,000 after purchasing an additional 3,237 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $78,254,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 10,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after acquiring an additional 2,106 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $914,000. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 526.9% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 36,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,730,000 after purchasing an additional 30,356 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Tenet Healthcare alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

THC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $100.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $104.00 price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target (up previously from $120.00) on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Tenet Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.19.

Tenet Healthcare Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE THC opened at $128.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.60 billion, a PE ratio of 5.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 2.09. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 52 week low of $51.04 and a 52 week high of $133.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $109.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.52.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $1.77. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 26.76% and a net margin of 12.53%. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 8.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Tenet Healthcare

In other Tenet Healthcare news, Director Richard J. Mark sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total transaction of $1,385,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,296,330.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Richard J. Mark sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total value of $1,385,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,296,330.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas W. Arnst sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.84, for a total value of $1,612,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $772,756.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,598 shares of company stock valued at $6,238,815 in the last three months. 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Hospital Operations and Services, and Ambulatory Care. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.