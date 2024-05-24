Assetmark Inc. Has $4.29 Million Stock Holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,729 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $4,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its stake in MercadoLibre by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC raised its stake in MercadoLibre by 1.9% during the third quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MELI opened at $1,665.01 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,542.40 and a 200-day moving average of $1,584.82. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,063.02 and a 1 year high of $1,825.00. The company has a market capitalization of $84.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $6.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.64 by $0.14. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 39.46%. The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 33.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,800.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Susquehanna increased their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,850.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. UBS Group lowered their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,900.00 to $1,800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $1,800.00 price target on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,881.92.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

