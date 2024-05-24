Assetmark Inc. Purchases 6,893 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 31.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 28,626 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,893 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $4,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1,414.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $165.34 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.96 and a fifty-two week high of $88.63. The stock has a market cap of $43.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.62.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

