Assetmark Inc. Sells 4,400 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Assetmark Inc. reduced its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 83,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,400 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $4,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,843,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,716,000 after buying an additional 965,173 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Unilever by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,548,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,293,000 after purchasing an additional 515,088 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Unilever by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,748,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,556,000 after buying an additional 1,238,734 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Unilever by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,819,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,664,000 after buying an additional 67,190 shares during the period. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 3,332,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,582,000 after buying an additional 47,256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Unilever from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Argus boosted their price target on Unilever from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Unilever Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Unilever stock opened at $54.66 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.45 and a 200-day moving average of $49.27. Unilever PLC has a 1-year low of $46.16 and a 1-year high of $54.98.

Unilever Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.4556 per share. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

