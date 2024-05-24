Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 232,599 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,845,078 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 232,599 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $113,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 84.0% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 40.4% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy Stock Performance

ES stock opened at $57.53 on Friday. Eversource Energy has a twelve month low of $52.03 and a twelve month high of $74.81. The firm has a market cap of $20.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.75, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Eversource Energy Announces Dividend

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.04. Eversource Energy had a negative net margin of 3.60% and a positive return on equity of 10.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.715 per share. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -242.37%.

In other news, insider Linda Dorcena Forry sold 822 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.12, for a total transaction of $47,774.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,388.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Eversource Energy news, insider Linda Dorcena Forry sold 822 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.12, for a total transaction of $47,774.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,388.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Frederica M. Williams sold 2,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.60, for a total value of $156,326.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,245,369.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

ES has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on Eversource Energy from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eversource Energy to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.86.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

