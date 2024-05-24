Assetmark Inc. Boosts Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 78.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,604 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,321 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $4,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UNP. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,832,127,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,261,449 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,478,649,000 after purchasing an additional 19,145 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,803,796 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,385,457,000 after purchasing an additional 285,988 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,867,842 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,441,260,000 after buying an additional 125,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Union Pacific by 62.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,496,708 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,119,295,000 after buying an additional 2,119,382 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $233.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $240.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $239.38. The company has a market cap of $142.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.21, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.06. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $190.71 and a one year high of $258.66.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.19. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 44.34%. The firm had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.67 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 49.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UNP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com raised Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price target (up previously from $275.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $237.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.61.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

