Franklin Resources Inc. Boosts Stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT)

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,640,651 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 488,206 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals worth $107,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of EYPT. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $101,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on EYPT shares. Chardan Capital reduced their price target on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com cut EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:EYPT opened at $11.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.86 and a 200 day moving average of $19.47. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.67 and a 52 week high of $30.99.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.27. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 49.94% and a negative net margin of 157.77%. The firm had revenue of $14.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.61) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.14 EPS for the current year.

In other EyePoint Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Cormorant Asset Management, Lp purchased 581,765 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.03 per share, with a total value of $10,489,222.95. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 7,475,000 shares in the company, valued at $134,774,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director David R. Guyer sold 11,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.65, for a total transaction of $147,056.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,207.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Cormorant Asset Management, Lp purchased 581,765 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.03 per share, for a total transaction of $10,489,222.95. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 7,475,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,774,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with serious retinal diseases. The company's pipeline leverages its proprietary bioerodible Durasert E technology for sustained intraocular drug delivery.

