Franklin Resources Inc. Reduces Stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) by 15.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 877,509 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 157,114 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $107,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,076 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. raised its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 8,633 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,646 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 13,096 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 440 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. 89.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on JAZZ. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $171.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $222.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.75.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of JAZZ opened at $103.94 on Friday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 52-week low of $103.01 and a 52-week high of $146.70. The stock has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of 21.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $113.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by ($1.55). Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 27.86% and a net margin of 8.61%. The business had revenue of $901.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $938.99 million. Research analysts forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 15.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Philip L. Johnson acquired 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $119.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,435,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,932 shares in the company, valued at $3,342,063.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CAO Patricia Carr sold 1,936 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.64, for a total value of $231,623.04. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,364 shares in the company, valued at $1,000,668.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Philip L. Johnson bought 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $119.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,435,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,342,063.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Xywav for cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia; Xyrem to treat cataplexy or EDS with narcolepsy; Epidiolex for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes, or tuberous sclerosis complex; Zepzelca to treat metastatic small cell lung cancer, or with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy; Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma; Enrylaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma; Defitelio to treat severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease; and Vyxeos for newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia.

Featured Articles

