Aigen Investment Management LP Increases Position in Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR)

Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its position in shares of Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR – Free Report) by 182.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,759 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,677 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Vector Group were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Vector Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vector Group by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 5,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Vector Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Vector Group by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 9,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vector Group during the fourth quarter worth $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.09% of the company’s stock.

Vector Group Stock Up 0.9 %

VGR stock opened at $10.90 on Friday. Vector Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of $9.27 and a 52-week high of $13.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.80.

Vector Group Dividend Announcement

Vector Group ( NYSE:VGR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $324.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.30 million. Vector Group had a negative return on equity of 25.89% and a net margin of 12.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Vector Group Ltd. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 5th. Vector Group’s payout ratio is 68.97%.

Vector Group Profile

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes under the Montego, EAGLE 20's, Pyramid, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

