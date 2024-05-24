Insider Selling: Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) CAO Sells 946 Shares of Stock

Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Get Free Report) CAO Manjunath Gangadharan sold 946 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.75, for a total transaction of $62,199.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $397,130. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Adtalem Global Education Price Performance

ATGE stock traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $64.97. The company had a trading volume of 7,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 504,607. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.80 and its 200 day moving average is $54.59. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.47, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.92. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.59 and a 1 year high of $67.69.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $412.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.68 million. Adtalem Global Education had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 14.06%. Adtalem Global Education’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ATGE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Barrington Research upped their price target on Adtalem Global Education from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Adtalem Global Education from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd.

Institutional Trading of Adtalem Global Education

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATGE. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 7,430.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in Adtalem Global Education during the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Adtalem Global Education during the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

About Adtalem Global Education

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University.

