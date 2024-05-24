Insider Buying: AlTi Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTI) CEO Purchases 20,000 Shares of Stock

AlTi Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTI – Get Free Report) CEO Michael Tiedemann acquired 20,000 shares of AlTi Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.52 per share, for a total transaction of $90,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 472,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,135,763.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Michael Tiedemann also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, May 20th, Michael Tiedemann bought 40,000 shares of AlTi Global stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.54 per share, for a total transaction of $181,600.00.
- On Thursday, May 16th, Michael Tiedemann purchased 60,000 shares of AlTi Global stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.66 per share, with a total value of $279,600.00.
AlTi Global Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of ALTI traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.55. The stock had a trading volume of 4,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,504. AlTi Global, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.07 and a 52 week high of $9.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.97 and a 200 day moving average of $6.33.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Raymond James raised shares of AlTi Global from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On AlTi Global
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AlTi Global by 213.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,593,772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085,308 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC increased its stake in AlTi Global by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 38,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 3,950 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in AlTi Global by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 55,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AlTi Global by 78.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,666 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 15,642 shares during the last quarter. 3.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About AlTi Global
AlTi Global, Inc provides wealth and asset management services individuals, families, foundations, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Strategic Alternatives. The company offers discretionary investment management, non-discretionary investment advisory, and investment management and advisory services.
